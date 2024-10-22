Rehan Ahmed recalled as England brace for 'raked' pitch in Pakistan decider

England will field a three-pronged spin attack on a Rawalpindi pitch that Harry Brook believes has been "raked" by local groundstaff in an attempt to bring Pakistan's spinners into play. Rehan Ahmed has been recalled and will play alongside Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, with Gus Atkinson also coming into a side in which both Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts miss out.

Rehan played three Tests in India at the start of this year but has not featured for England in any format since February. But England believe they will need him as a third spin frontline option this week, with Pakistan going to extreme lengths in an attempt to dry out the pitch in Rawalpindi after their 152-run victory on a recycled strip in Multan

"They've had the rakes out, the fans and the heaters on the pitch," Brook said. "Everyone goes and looks at the wicket and says something different… Hopefully, it's just like any other Pakistani pitch. It's good to bat on for the first few days and then hopefully, we can get a bit of turn out of it at the back end of the game."

Rehan took a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Karachi two years ago • Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

"I think the conditions are going to be a little bit different," Brook said. "We played on an extremely flat pitch here last time. It was awesome to bat on, and we scored a good rate of knots. This game's probably going to be slightly different. It might turn earlier on: who knows? It might be a good pitch to start with and we get off to a flyer."

The lush square at Rawalpindi may have informed England's selection, with reverse-swing unlikely to be a major factor this week. In Multan, the strips either side of the Test pitch were cut short and were dry and abrasive by the second Test, enabling England's seamers to reverse the old ball. This week, there are only three strips cut across the square: the Test pitch and two practice pitches.

Brook was out for 9 and 16 to Pakistan's spinners in the second Test, and predicted Sajid Khan and Noman Ali will play "a massive part" in Rawalpindi. "I've spoken to a few of the lads about gameplans and how we're going to go about it," he said. "Hopefully, it pays off and I play a big part in the game."

It was in Pakistan two years ago that Rehan made his international debut as an 18-year-old, taking 5 for 48 in the second innings in Karachi to set up England's eight-wicket win, which clinched a 3-0 clean sweep. His progress has not been linear since and he was expensive in India earlier this year, taking 11 wickets at 44.00 across three appearances and conceding more than four runs per over.

This summer, Rehan was outperformed by his offspinning younger brother Farhan in the County Championship and his returns fell away in white-ball cricket: he was dropped by Southern Brave early in the Hundred after two expensive outings, and was then left out of England's T20I and ODI squads against Australia in September.

But England have been long-term admirers: Rehan was famously a net bowler at the age of 11 and has been in the national set-up throughout his professional career, starting at Under-19s level. He is heading into the second year of a two-year central contract, and has also worked on his batting this summer, with four Championship fifties, and will bolster England's lower order from No. 9.

Carse and Potts are both officially rested, with Atkinson returning after taking match figures of 4 for 145 in England's innings win in the first Test. Carse has been England's outstanding bowler of the tour, taking nine wickets at 24.33 across his first two appearances, but has bowled 67 overs in the series and has played back-to-back Tests.