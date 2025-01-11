Matches (13)
Pakistan go spin-heavy for West Indies Tests, leave out Abbas and Naseem

Sajid Khan is back partnering Noman Ali and Pakistan have also recalled Abrar Ahmed

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Mohammad Abbas returned just one wicket in 21 overs in the first innings, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Centurion, 2nd day, December 27, 2024

Mohammad Abbas finds himself on the sidelines once again  •  AFP/Getty Images

Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have been rested from Pakistan's Test squad for the two-Test home series against West Indies with Pakistan looking to beef up their spin options.
Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza, who also played in South Africa, have also been rested as Pakistan recalled Mohammad Ali and picked fast bowler Kashif Ali for the first time.
Sajid Khan, who played a leading role in the series win against England earlier in the season, is back partnering Noman Ali. Pakistan have also recalled Abrar Ahmed.
"As part of workload management, the pace quartet of Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah has been rested," the PCB said in a media release.
Abbas was a standout performer in the South Africa series, ending as the joint-highest wicket-taker with ten wickets from the two Tests - including his 100th Test victim. Those were his first Tests for three years. His resting is likely also a result of the expected condition of the pitches - aiding spin - on which his relatively slower pace might not offer a threat.
Saim Ayub, who sustained a fracture of his right ankle during the first Test against South Africa, is also missing from the squad. That will mean a new opening combination for the series as Abdullah Shafique, on the back of a prolonged run of poor form compounded by three ducks in three ODIs in South Africa, has also been dropped. The selectors have picked Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hurraira in their places.
Rohail Nazir will be the back-up wicketkeeper for Mohammad Rizwan. He replaces Haseebullah Khan, who split the webbing on his right hand in South Africa.
Both Tests against West Indies will be played in Multan, with the first starting on January 17 and the second on January 25.

Pakistan Test squad for West Indies series

Shan Masood (capt), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Agha
More to follow...
