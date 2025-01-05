Saim Ayub to travel to London for ankle fracture treatment

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub
will travel to London to have his ankle fracture treated. The PCB, who had earlier said he would stay with the team and fly back to Pakistan at the end of the Newlands Test match
, has decided instead to send him to London for specialist treatment straightaway. He will be accompanied by Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahood
, who is currently with the team in Cape Town.
The PCB has in the past taken criticism for the manner in which player injuries have been handled, and are looking to draw a line under that chapter. In 2022, Shaheen Afridi, who also suffered an on-field injury, travelled with the team initially before ultimately being sent to London, though not before mounting criticism of the decision not to proceed with immediate treatment.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the quality of care he believed Ayub would get, saying he would be treated at the "best hospital in the world".
"Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB. All resources will be used for his treatment."
Ayub had to be stretchered off the pitch
in just the seventh over of the match, when Ryan Rickelton edged a delivery through the slips, sending Ayub off on a chase to deep third alongside Aamer Jamal. Jamal pulled it back in as Ayub stood poised to be the relay fielder, but lost his balance and twisted his ankle. He went down immediately and appeared in anguish holding the lower part of his leg as the physio rushed on.
Despite prolonged treatment outside the boundary line, Ayub was unable to put any weight on his right ankle, and appeared to be in tears as he was placed on to a stretcher and taken off. He was later seen on crutches in the medical boot. The PCB later said he would be ruled out for six weeks, which puts him in a race against time
to be fit for the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.