Pakistan squad for World Cup Qualifiers: Shawaal Zulfiqar back after long injury layoff
The tournament will be played in Lahore from April 9 to 19, with the top two sides progressing to the main event later this year
Shawaal Zulfiqar, the 19-year-old Pakistan batter who has not played competitive cricket since suffering a shoulder injury in December 2023 during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, returns to the squad for the ODI World Cup Qualifiers. Pakistan Women have not played since their group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October, and their previous ODI was on the tour of England in May 2024.
Zulfiqar has played one ODI and seven T20Is, but she made her mark on the tour of New Zealand with a knock of 41 at the top of the order to help Pakistan chase 128 to register their first T20I win against New Zealand in women's cricket.
The 15-player squad will continue to be led by Fatima Sana. The squad is currently undergoing a training camp, with players engaged in warm-up games to get back into match rhythm given their long break from playing. A PCB statement said: "The squad was selected after the selection committee evaluated players' fitness and form in the ongoing second phase of preparation camp, where the players took part in warm-up matches and practice sessions."
The ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be played in Lahore from April 9 to 19, a six-team event that also includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies, with the top two teams progressing to the ODI World Cup to be hosted by India later this year. If Pakistan qualify, they will play their matches either in the UAE or Sri Lanka, given the agreement with the ICC on India and Pakistan playing their ICC tournaments games on neutral venues till 2027 when one of the countries is the host.
Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India have already qualified for the tournament.
Pakistan squad for the Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers
Fatima Sana (capt), Muneeba Ali (vice-capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Syeda Aroob Shah
Reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Umm-e-Hani
