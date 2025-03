Pakistan squad for World Cup Qualifiers: Shawaal Zulfiqar back after long injury layoff

The ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be played in Lahore from April 9 to 19, a six-team event that also includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies, with the top two teams progressing to the ODI World Cup to be hosted by India later this year. If Pakistan qualify , they will play their matches either in the UAE or Sri Lanka, given the agreement with the ICC on India and Pakistan playing their ICC tournaments games on neutral venues till 2027 when one of the countries is the host.