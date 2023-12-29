The Cummins show that deserves a pat and defines his legacy

A man for all conditions and occasions, he has led Australia to a WTC title, an away Ashes retention and an ODI World Cup in 2023 alone

Outside of the MCG, Australia's sporting cathedral, the statues of Shane Warne and Dennis Lillee stand proudly as a tribute to two of Australian cricket's greatest-ever bowlers. They might add another statue one day, and it might be of Pat Cummins . It would be hard to argue against.

If Scott Boland's 6 for 7 on debut is worthy of one, then Cummins' 10 for 97 to carry his side to another Test victory at the MCG in a year when he has already led his nation to a World Test Championship title, an away Ashes retention, and an ODI World Cup is worthy of a similar tribute.

On Friday, Cummins became just the second Australian captain alongside Allan Border to take ten wickets in a Test. He also joined Warne and Lillee as one of only ten Australians to 250 Test wickets . Cummins' average of 22.32 is the second-best among the ten - behind Glenn McGrath's 21.64 - but his strike rate of 46.70 is the best. He is in rare air. Something that even he had to pinch himself about when he saw the list of ten names flash up on the scoreboard.

"That was pretty special company being up there," Cummins said after Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs on the fourth day. "Nathan [Lyon] and Mitch [Starc] welcomed me into their club, so I look forward to those catch-ups. They're really proud moments seeing the names that are up there that I'm alongside.

"I think the thing that's most satisfying is the longevity that it takes to hit a few of those milestones - especially after missing a few years when I was a bit younger - so it's always a nice little reminder."

What he has achieved defies all logic, given he missed five-and-a-half years of Test cricket between his first Test in November 2011 and his second in March 2017 due to injury. What he continues to achieve defies belief, especially in this year alone. The monotony of his exemplary performances in big moments is the biggest threat to his legacy. Observers just assume he'll come on to bowl and win the game for his country, and invariably he does.

This Boxing Day Test was no different. On the second day of the match, with Pakistan 124 for 1 and in cruise control in pursuit of establishing a critical first-innings lead, Cummins turned the game around with a stunning return catch to remove Abdullah Shafique and a sublime delivery to get Babar Azam.

"It's the best I've felt like I've bowled for a little while" - Pat Cummins • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

In the second innings, he stood up in the big moments again. Pakistan had started reasonably well while chasing 317 for victory, moving to 49 for 1 from 14 overs. Cummins went around the wicket to Imam-ul-Haq and thundered one into his front pad. Umpire Michael Gough gave it not out. Cummins was irrepressible. Two balls later, he charged in again and smashed Imam on the front knee with something that looked like an Exocet missile as it nipped back in at the stumps; this time Gough raised his finger.

Twelve overs later, Pakistan were flying at 106 for 2. Alongside Babar, Shan Masood was playing a captain's knock, racing to 60 off 70 deliveries with seven boundaries, as they rattled along at four runs an over.

Cummins hadn't bowled since the 19th over when the score was 62 for 2. But he brought himself back from the Members' end. He went around the wicket to Masood too, and pitched fuller, threatening to shape into middle and off, as Masood tried to drive towards mid-on with the angle. Having removed Imam with one that nipped in, this Cummins missile nipped away late and caught the outside edge.

Captain snares captain, Australia on top again.

Later in the afternoon, the game was in the balance once more. Josh Hazlewood had bowled an incredible spell of five overs that included 24 dots in a row and the wicket of Babar, bowled through the gate for the second time in the match. Starc had sent Saud Shakeel back with some extra pace and bounce.

Whenever Pakistan seemed in control, Pat Cummins brought himself on and provided the spark for Australia • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

But Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman were threatening to pull off the impossible. Their 57-run stand had drawn Pakistan within 98 runs of a famous victory, with five wickets in hand. The nip and swing that had been ever-present all match had seemingly disappeared. Lyon had been unable to contain the run rate despite creating two half-chances that failed to be taken.

Cummins brought himself back again. This time he set a field for short-pitched bowling and summoned his inner nasty streak that hides below his mild-mannered Clark Kent persona. A brutal bouncer had Rizwan ducking, a back-of-a-length ball had him jumping, and then Rizwan lost sight of one and ducked into a length ball that flicked his right wristband on the way through to Alex Carey. It took a while for the third umpire to give it out on review. But Cummins had delivered again.

Two more nasty short balls accounted for Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi; Cummins had ten wickets in the match, and Australia were all but home.

He's a man for all conditions and all occasions. When it's seaming, he is a nightmare, nipping them in and out, and threatening both edges. When it's flat, he draws his length back and threatens gloves, rib cages and jugulars. He does it with a smile and a sense of calm that permeates through the whole Australian team.

"It's the best I've felt like I've bowled for a little while," Cummins said. "Rhythm felt really good. Felt like [I had] good pace. I knew where my wrist was. [I] could control the seam, and [there were] some good bounces. I felt really happy with just how I was bowling even if I didn't take wickets.

"And then as a team, it's a huge year. All formats, a lot of success and to top it off by winning a series at home, which we pride ourselves on doing. It's a pretty satisfying way to end 2023."