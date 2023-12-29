Stats: Cummins' rare captaincy double, and Babar's quiet 2023
Pakistan lost their 16th successive Test in Australia, even as their fast bowlers grabbed 19 of the 20 wickets at MCG
16 Tests for Pakistan in Australia since the start of the 1999 tour, with Pakistan losing every single game. It is already the longest losing streak for any team in Test cricket in a country, with Bangladesh's 13 successive losses at home between 2001 and 2004 being the next worst.
2 Captains with ten-plus wickets in a Test for Australia, including Pat Cummins in Melbourne. Allan Border was the first Australian captain with a ten-for in a match, having bagged 11 wickets against West Indies in the Sydney Test in 1989.
12 Captains before Cummins with five-plus wicket hauls in both innings of a men's Test. Last of those 12 was Rashid Khan, while on his captaincy debut against Bangladesh in 2019. Cummins also became the first Australian captain with two five-fors in a Test.
2008 Last bowler before Cummins with ten or more wickets in a Test in Melbourne: Dale Steyn vs Australia. The previous Australian with a ten-for at the MCG was Bruce Reid in 1991, when he took 12 wickets against India.
252 Test wickets for Cummins, making him the tenth Australian with 250-plus wickets in the format. Cummins' average of 22.32 is the second highest among the ten, behind Glenn McGrath's 21.64, but Cummins' strike rate (46.7) is the best.
1 Test with two fifty-plus scores and two five-fors by captains before the Melbourne Test. Here, Cummins took two five-fors while Pakistan captain Shan Masood scored two fifties.
The 1983 Test between India and Pakistan in Faisalabad had witnessed the home captain Imran Khan claim five-fors in both innings, alongside scoring a century, while Sunil Gavaskar scored a hundred in India's second innings.
41 Babar Azam's score in the second innings at the MCG - his highest in Tests in 2023. The last top-six batter to end a calendar year without a fifty for Pakistan, having batted eight or more Test innings, was Basit Ali in 1995.
8 Tests for Pakistan out of the 39 in Australia, when they have bowled the hosts out in both innings. The Melbourne Test was only the second instance of Pakistan bagging all 20 wickets in a Test in Australia in their ongoing 16-match losing streak in this country.
19 Wickets by Pakistan fast bowlers in Melbourne are the most by them in a Test in Australia, surpassing the 18 in Sydney in 1977. The 19 wickets are the most by Pakistan pacers anywhere in a Test since taking all 20 against Zimbabwe in Harare in 1995.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo