Starc strikes early after Carey's fifty leaves Pakistan target of 317

Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza finished with four wickets apiece but the home side were on top

Pakistan 264 and 25 for 1 need 292 more runs to beat Australia 318 and 262 (Marsh 96, Carey 53, Smith 50, Hamza 4-32, Afridi 4-76)

Opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Australia quick Mitchell Starc before lunch on day four as Pakistan made a disastrous start to their daunting chase of 317 in the Boxing Day Test.

In the fifth over, Shafique succumbed to relentless new ball bowling from Starc who claimed his first wicket of the match when Usman Khawaja caught above his head at third slip.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was struck on the body by quick Josh Hazlewood to underline the inconsistent bounce on the MCG surface. Masood required medical attention, but resumed and batted aggressively as his preference with consecutive boundaries off Starc.

He had a nervous moment on the stroke of lunch when he successfully overturned a lbw decision after lunging forward to offspinner Nathan Lyon. Replays confirmed the ball to be going over the stumps before opener Imam-ul-Haq almost spooned a return catch to Starc, who couldn't hang on to a tough chance.

Masood and Imam survived through to lunch but Pakistan face an improbable task to end a 15-Test losing streak in Australia.

Under pressure Alex Carey had earlier steered Australia into a strong position in sunny conditions with a half-century and was the last batter dismissed as the lower-order wagged.

Having started the series sluggishly, Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi found form with an indefatigable performance to finish with 4 for 76 from 27 overs. He moved the ball menacingly at times and produced sharper pace more consistently.

Australia recovered well after crashing to 16 for 4 inside the opening six overs due to 153-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith in the highest fifth-wicket stand in Test history from a total of 20 for 4 or lower.

Marsh on 20 was badly dropped by Shafique at first slip off quick Aamer Jamal when Australia were 46 for 4. He made a dejected Pakistan pay with 96 off 130 balls to continue his rich form since being recalled to the team in Headingley during the Ashes.

In contrast to an aggressive Marsh, Smith batted watchfully and did not hit a boundary until the 101st delivery he faced. He made 50 off 176 balls before falling to Afridi on the last ball of day three.

Australia resumed at 187 for 6, with a lead of 241, and holding control but with work to do after a frenetic day three.

Pakistan needed early inroads but Afridi and seamer Hasan Ali could not find bite on a surface that appeared to be playing much better than on day three as Carey and Mitchell Starc quickly added 22 runs.

As Australia's lead sped past 250 runs, Pakistan desperately needed a breakthrough and Afridi oblidged by having Starc caught at first slip by Babar Azam, who moved well to his right to complete the catch.

Babar late on day three moved into first slip replacing a rattled Shafique, who had also at the start of the match dropped a sitter to reprieve opener David Warner.

But a frustrated Pakistan could not get through the tail as Pat Cummins provided support for Carey to inch Australia towards a lead of 300 runs.

Having been dropped early in Australia's World Cup title run, Carey entered the summer under some pressure but batted calmly to add valuable runs.

He nudged the ball around and occasionally put the ball away with his most audacious shot being an upper cut over the slips off Afridi.

Jamal had Cummins on 16 caught behind off a faint inside edge in a decision upheld by DRS. There was no mark on hot spot, but a small spike on snicko as Jamal soon claimed his 12th wicket in the series after knocking over Nathan Lyon, who had hit a couple of boundaries to power Australia to a lead of over 300 runs.

Carey struck his first half-century since the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston with a gorgeous square drive boundary before he fell lbw to left-arm quick Mir Hamza