Priyansh Arya racks up the records; CSK stack up the drops
Stats highlights from Punjab Kings' victory against Chennai Super Kings
39 Number of balls Priyansh Arya took to score his century against Chennai Super Kings, the second fastest by an Indian in the IPL, behind Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2010.
4 Arya's hundred is also the joint fourth fastest in the IPL and the second fastest for Punjab Kings, behind David Miller's 38-ball ton against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.
310.00 Arya's strike rate against CSK's fast bowlers - 62 runs off 20 balls. Only two batters have had a higher strike rate against the quicks in an IPL match, for a minimum of 20 balls - 348.00 by Suresh Raina vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2014 and 342.85 by Jake Fraser-McGurk vs MI in 2024.
136 Runs that PBKS scored after the fall of their fifth wicket against CSK - the most any team has scored after the fall of the fifth wicket in an IPL innings while batting first. It is also the joint fourth highest by any team in an IPL innings.
2 Number of batters (before Arya) with centuries in a men's T20 in which none of the other top six got to double digits. Michael Bracewell scored 141* for Wellington, batting at No. 3 against Central Districts in 2022, while the other five of the top six failed to score more than five runs.
Saber Zakhil scored 100* at No. 8 for Belgium against Austria in 2021, where all the top seven batters got out for four or less.
12 Catches dropped by CSK in IPL 2025, including five against PBKS on Tuesday - the most catches dropped by any team in this tournament. Lucknow Super Giants and PBKS are joint-second with six.
9 Catches dropped in Mullanpur on Tuesday - five by CSK and four by PBKS, the most in an IPL match, according to ESPNCricinfo's ball-by-ball logs, surpassing the eight dropped catches by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in 2023.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo