Munro, Rizwan fined after chucking gesture sparks altercation

Mohammad Hasnain was accused of chucking by Marcus Stoinis when the bowler got him out during a Hundred contest; Hasnain had only recently returned from suspension after having his action cleared. In 2018, New Zealand batter Ross Taylor appeared to indicate to the umpire that Mohammad Hafeez - who had previously been banned three times for bowling with an illegal action - was bowling with a bent arm. It prompted the then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to term Taylor's behaviour " disgraceful ".