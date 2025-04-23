Matches (17)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Merwais Nika (2)
North America Cup (1)
Sultans vs United, 13th Match at Multan, PSL, Apr 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Multan, April 23, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
MS Win & Bat
IU Win & Bat
MS Win & Bowl
IU Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sultans
W
L
L
L
L
United
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS9 M • 510 Runs • 85 Avg • 163.46 SR
10 M • 378 Runs • 42 Avg • 133.56 SR
IU8 M • 276 Runs • 39.43 Avg • 155.05 SR
5 M • 216 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 153.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 12.26 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.48 Econ • 18.6 SR
IU10 M • 17 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 13.41 SR
IU10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 16.3 SR
Squad
MS
IU
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|23 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News
Khushdil, Warner help Kings seal last-over thriller
Warner top-scored with 60 while Khushdil chipped in both bat and ball for Kings
Salman Agha: Pakistan players 'need to become superstars' for PSL to grow
Pakistan captain opens up about wanting to be an "all-format player", his role at Islamabad and how he reinvented himself in T20 cricket
Shadab's all-round stocks rise as Islamabad United pummel Karachi Kings
League leaders buck the earlier trend where teams batting first were winning in the PSL
Vince and Nabi lead Kings' demolition of Gladiators
Chasing 176, Quetta Gladiators could muster only 119 for 9