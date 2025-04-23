Gous cuts loose to help Islamabad United maintain unbeaten PSL run

Islamabad United 171 for 3 (Gous 80*) beat Multan Sultans 168 for 5 (Usman 61) by seven wickets

Islamabad United continued their scintillating run in PSL 2025, romping to a fifth victory on the trot as Andries Gous produced a powerful display to lead their comfortable chase of 169.

Opting to bat first, Multan Sultans remain unscathed through the powerplay, having amassed 48 without loss, but more runs were needed on a slow surface with the fielding restrictions. From there on, the spinners applied a stranglehold with their variations.

Mohammad Nawaz broke the opening stand when he had Yasir Khan taken at long-on. Usman Khan was able to keep the score moving in his characteristic agricultural ways but Mohammad Rizwan found it cumbersome to shift gears and his struggling knock came to an end with a soft dismissal towards cover off Shadab Khan.

Usman continued to make good progress and brought up his fifty in 29 deliveries, but Michael Bracewell fell to Riley Meredith when he miscued a pull. Iftikhar Ahmed gloved the impressive Jason Holder to the keeper as he continued to impress in his maiden PSL stint, making life tough with his cunning cutters and steep bounce.

Usman was short of his crease when he tried to hustle for the second run in the penultimate over then Kamran Ghulam came in late and produced a useful hand as Sultans huffed and puffed their way to 168 for 5.

United's spinners dominated the proceedings and helped keep a lid on the score, which ultimately made the difference as Sultans' spin attack struggled to stall momentum after the powerplay and couldn't exert pressure to create opportunities for wickets.

Chasing a modest total with the help of dew, the reliable Sahibzada Farhan continued to cash in on his rich vein of form. He provided another brisk start with 22 off 13 balls before getting ruffled by a short delivery from Ubaid Shah that cramped him for room.

Gous was joined by Colin Munro and together they piled misery on Sultans in a stand of 81 off 48 balls. Munro was involved in a heated exchanged with Iftikhar in the 10th over when he appeared to question his action which led to a brief delay as the umpires stepped in.

Munro fell shortly after, picking out Iftikhar at long-on, but Nawaz joined Gous in another brisk partnership of 55 off 39 balls to ensure the result was never in doubt. Gous repaid the team management's faith and conjured a chanceless performance, growing in confidence as the innings progressed.

For Sultans, Josh Little couldn't make early inroads, Usama Mir was inconsistent with his length as he was taken for 41 off his four overs and Chris Jordan didn't look threatening as his two overs cost 24.