Matches (23)
IPL (4)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
T20 QUAD (in Cyprus) (2)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
Merwais Nika (2)

Kings vs Zalmi, 11th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Karachi, April 21, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KK Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
KK Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
9 M • 334 Runs • 37.11 Avg • 145.21 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 136.31 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 353 Runs • 39.22 Avg • 138.97 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 266 Runs • 26.6 Avg • 151.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 13.47 SR
Zahid Mahmood
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 18 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 16.66 SR
Arif Yaqoob
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 9.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KK
PZ
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Saad Baig 
-
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days21 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU33062.947
LQ32142.051
KK3214-0.014
QG3122-0.917
PZ3122-1.033
MS3030-2.941
Full Table