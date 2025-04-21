Matches (23)
IPL (4)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
T20 QUAD (in Cyprus) (2)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
Merwais Nika (2)
Kings vs Zalmi, 11th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Karachi, April 21, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
KK Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
KK Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
L
W
L
W
Zalmi
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK9 M • 334 Runs • 37.11 Avg • 145.21 SR
KK10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 136.31 SR
PZ10 M • 353 Runs • 39.22 Avg • 138.97 SR
PZ10 M • 266 Runs • 26.6 Avg • 151.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 13.47 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 18 SR
PZ10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 16.66 SR
PZ4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 9.75 SR
Squad
KK
PZ
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|21 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News
Vince and Nabi lead Kings' demolition of Gladiators
Chasing 176, Quetta Gladiators could muster only 119 for 9
Farhan and Holder make it three in three for Islamabad United
Sultans are in search of their first win in the tournament while United look increasingly impregnable
Fakhar, Mitchell, Shaheen help Lahore Qalandars crush Karachi Kings
Kings fell to 136 all out after Fakhar and Mitchell helped Qalandars post 201
Farhan's 106 blows Zalmi away for United's second win
It was the second successive win for United and the second straight loss for Zalmi