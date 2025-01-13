English players want NOC clarity after signing PSL deals

English players are seeking clarity from the ECB over whether they will be granted No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) after they were signed to play in the PSL at Monday's draft in Lahore.

Players reacted furiously in late November when the ECB announced a new policy on NOCs, which chief executive Richard Gould said was designed to "defend our game". The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) were blindsided by the policy and said that their sense of "genuine collaboration" with the ECB had vanished.

The new policy will see players denied NOCs for all overseas leagues that take place during the English summer, including the PSL, the CPL and MLC - with the notable exception of the IPL. Players on white-ball contracts with their counties will be granted NOCs for competitions that do not clash with the T20 Blast or the Hundred.

The ECB initially planned to block players with any provision for red-ball appearances from missing County Championship fixtures to play overseas, but have since softened their stance after pressure from players, their agents and the PCA. At this stage, Billings, Curran, Jordan and Willey are all expected to be granted NOCs for the PSL.

The board's stance is that its NOC "consultation group" will consider all requests against the criteria set out in November. ESPNcricinfo understands that in the case of the PSL, this will mean players will be eligible for NOCs if they are on white-ball contracts, or if they choose to renegotiate existing multi-format deals after the draft.

James Vince was retained by Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL draft • PCB

Kohler-Cadmore and Vince are on all-format contracts with their respective counties - Somerset and Hampshire - and both are understood to be considering their available options. The PSL is due to run from April 8 until May 19, and both players will miss at least the first six Championship games of the season if they fulfil their PSL deals.

ESPNcricinfo understands that six players with England central contracts registered themselves for the draft, but were marked as "unavailable" on a longlist sent to franchises on Sunday after the ECB clarified it would not grant them NOCs. These included Jonny Bairstow - who has not played for England since June - and Adil Rashid , who is a white-ball specialist.