Mhambrey applies for bowling coach role; Abhay, Ratra among contenders for next fielding coach

Rahul Dravid has formally applied for the position of the Indian team's head coach on Tuesday, having been touted as the heavy favourite to get the role.

"Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it is the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Dravid is expected to take charge with India's home series against New Zealand that begins on November 17 with a T20I series, under a new captain, with Virat Kohli stepping down . Vice-captain Rohit Sharma will, in all likelihood, replace Kohli at the helm.

Dravid's selection as coach would also mean the BCCI will need to appoint a new head for the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Ratra, who applied on Tuesday, told PTI, "It will be great if I can contribute in Team India's success if given a chance." Both Mhambrey and Ratra have been involved with the next rung of Indian cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Mhambrey, one of those behind India's successful India A and U-19 team programmes, has worked extensively with Dravid at that level too. The coaching module prepared by the NCA to ensure a smooth transition from the U-19 to India A teams and then subsequently to the main squad, has been the handiwork of Dravid and Mhambrey.

Mhambrey, 49, played two Tests and three ODIs for India between 1996 and 1998. He represented the Mumbai team in domestic cricket with distinction, and took 284 wickets in 91 first-class games. He also took 111 wickets in 83 List A games.

He has had success as coach too, steering Bengal to successive Ranji Trophy finals in 2005-06 and 2006-07, and also coaching Baroda.