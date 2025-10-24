Thakur: 'Sarfaraz doesn't need India A game to play international cricket'

Sarfaraz Khan doesn't need India A exposure tours to play international cricket as he can find his way back into the Test side with runs in domestic cricket, Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur has said.

"Nowadays, for the India A side they look at boys, who they want to prepare for international cricket," Thakur said in Mumbai ahead of the second round of Ranji Trophy starting on Saturday. "Sarfaraz doesn't need India A game to play international cricket. If he gets back to scoring again, he can straightaway go and play Test series also."

Related Pant to lead India A against South Africa A at home

Mumbai's first round fixture was against Jammu and Kashmir , which they won by 35 runs, and Sarfaraz got starts in both innings with 42 and 32 but failed to convert them into bigger scores.

"He is coming from injury layoff. But before that, he scored two-three centuries in the Buchi Babu Trophy before getting injured," Thakur said of Sarfaraz. "Coming back against J&K in the previous match, he had a nice 40 (42). It was very unfortunate to have been run out. But for him, I don't think playing India A is important. He is a senior pro and whenever we put him in there in the 22 yards, he is someone who always delivers in crunch situations.

"He has big scores of 200-250s and those innings have come when the team was two or three down quite early in the innings. To play that kind of innings under pressure, you have to have something special in you. He is one of the special players who never disappoints to perform and put up big scores. He has done it for years and years. Regardless of which number he bats, I think he will deliver."