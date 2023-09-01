Rassie van der Dussen on his first World Cup: 'We were always trying to fight from behind'

I think it was almost a case of poor preparation. We were probably a little bit undercooked as a team. We had some injuries - Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn. It was bad luck. Within the space of a week, we'd lost two matches and then pressure from outside started coming in. You read it in the press and you see it online and on social media and it starts to really snowball. From the third game, it was do or die already.

In a World Cup, you want to play well. You can accept when you play well and you don't win, but we didn't play well. That was quite tough. We played well at stages, but we just didn't do enough to get the results. We also knew JP [Duminy] and Immie were going to retire at the end of the World Cup and we really wanted to give them good memories. That's the reason we showed up in that final match against Australia. We really wanted to give them what they deserve as stalwarts of the ODI team. In a bad campaign, you look for all those little beams of light to hold onto and luckily that was one for us.