RCB set to appoint Luke Williams as head coach for WPL

RCB had struggled in the inaugural WPL season earlier this year, finishing fourth out of five teams and winning only two of their eight group-stage games. And like they did with the men's set-up, the owners have opted to overhaul the coaching staff ahead of the 2024 edition. Andy Flower, who had coached Lucknow Super Giants last season, has agreed for a three-year contract as head coach of the men's side, replacing Sanjay Bangar.