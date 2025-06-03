Unchanged PBKS bowl in IPL final; RCB without Tim David

Iyer on Ponting: 'I've never seen his emotions go up and down'

The match will be played on the most central pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with both square boundaries equidistant at 64m. The surface for the match is a mixed one with both red and black soil.

For the first time since 2016, the IPL final will pit two sides who have never previously won the title. RCB have lost their three previous finals - in 2009, 2011 and 2016 - while PBKS lost their only other final - in 2014.