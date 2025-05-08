Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
What They Said About

'Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever'

Team-mates and former India captains were among those who reacted to the news of Rohit Sharma's Test retirement on social media

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-May-2025 • 1 hr ago
2:16

Kumble: Straight from the heart, that's Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests in an Instagram story. Here's how the cricket fraternity reacted to the news on social media.
Rohit SharmaIndia

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback