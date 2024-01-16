It runs in the blood - famous cricketing surnames at the Under-19 World Cup
Mohammad Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan, Dale Benkenstein, Naseem Shah and many other prominent cricketers will follow the World Cup keenly
From Mohammad Nabi's son to Naseem Shah's brother, and Jeremy Coney's grandson to Devon Smith's nephew, the 15th edition of the Under-19 men's World Cup isn't short of names where cricket runs in the blood.
Musheer Khan - IndiaMusheer, in the mould of brother Sarfaraz, who is fresh off a blazing 96 against England Lions, has a strong all-round power game. He is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and is a genuine allrounder with his left-arm spin. Sarfaraz showcased his insatiable appetite for runs at the 2016 U-19 World Cup where he hit a record seven half-centuries, including one in the final against West Indies.
Hassan Eisakhil - AfghanistanEisakhil was just shy of turning three on April 19, 2009, when his father was part of Afghanistan's first international playing XI. Nabi put in a Player-of-the-Match effort then to kickstart Afghanistan's incredible journey at the highest level. His son Eisakhil is now the opening bat for the Afghanistan U-19 side, while dad Nabi is by some distance the senior team's most capped player.
Usman Khan Shinwari - AfghanistanRashid Khan is just as synonymous with Afghanistan's success story as Nabi, and a Rashid-Nabi partnership is set to feature for Afghanistan with bat. While Nabi's son is one-half of the opening pair, Rashid's nephew, Shinwari, is likely to be the other. Rashid himself featured in the 2016 edition of the U-19 World Cup to finish as his side's leading wicket taker.
Jamshid Zadran - AfghanistanIbrahim Zadran became Afghanistan's latest T20I captain in the series against UAE. Ibrahim and Mujeeb Ur Rahman's cousin, Jamshid, will be the first left-hand batter from the family of cricketers - uncle Noor Ali Zadran had 74 international caps. Jamshid's cousin, Haroon Zadran, also has played international rugby for Afghanistan.
Luc Benkenstein - EnglandLike the Zadrans, the Benkenstein family has had sport in their DNA down the generations. Martin Benkenstein represented Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and Natal in the 1970s. Of his three sons, only the youngest, Dale Benkenstein, went on to play international cricket. His 23 appearances for South Africa once had him earmarked as Hansie Cronje's successor for his leadership skills. After going Kolpak and then acquiring a British passport in 2008, Dale, a seasoned coach with stints at Hampshire, Gloucestershire and currently Lancashire, led Durham to their first ever County Championship win in 2008.
His son Luc chose to play for England U-19 over South Africa, and has been named the vice-captain. He is a legspinning-allrounder, with 11 List A games under his belt for Essex, where he has batted as high as No. 3.
Charlie Allison - EnglandBenkenstein will have his Essex team-mate Allison, whose brother Ben also plays for the same county side, for company.
Haydon Mustard - EnglandWicketkeeper Phil Mustard, part of the Dale-Benkenstein-coached Durham squad in 2008, played ten ODIs and two T20Is for England. His son Haydon will take the gloves for another generation of England cricketers.
Jaydn Denly - EnglandDenly is another spin-bowling allrounder in the England squad. His uncle, Joe, has 44 international appearances across formats for England. Denly bats left-handed and is likely to open the batting at the World Cup. As a left-arm orthodox spinner, he tends to come on first change with the ball.
Farhan Ahmed - EnglandApart from Denly & Benkenstein, England have the specialist offspinner in 15-year-old Farhan. He is the brother of 19-year-old Rehan, who featured in the last edition of the U-19 World Cup in 2022. The Ahmed family will have to balance their attention between India and South Africa as leggie Rehan, capped in all formats at the senior level, will face his biggest challenge with the upcoming five-Test series in India.
Jishan Alam - BangladeshLast month, Bangladesh beat India in the semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup, where Alam opened the batting for the eventual winners. He is the son of former Bangladesh batter and National Cricket League coach Jahangir Alam, who also batted at the top of the order in three ODIs from 1997-1999.
Ubaid Shah - PakistanPakistan quick Ubaid Shah might also remind us of his brother Naseem. Yet another tearaway quick from Lower Dir, Ubaid's cricket journey from childhood is similar to Naseem's. He practiced bowling with a taped ball and focused on speed. On what should be helpful surfaces for pacers in South Africa, he could well make his mark as the next fast-bowling sensation from Pakistan.
Tom Jones - New ZealandIt was in Pakistan in 1984 that Jeremy Coney first led New Zealand in Test cricket. He would go on to be remembered as one of New Zealand's most exceptionally astute captains. Four decades on, his grandson Jones is New Zealand's vice-captain and opening bat.
Zac Cumming - New ZealandJones' team-mate, legspinning-allrounder Cumming, was born in 2005, the same year that his father, Craig, played the first Test of his 24-match international career as a gritty opening batter for New Zealand.
Ibrahim Faisal - ScotlandMaryam Faisal featured for Scotland this time last year at the inaugural U-19 women's T20 World Cup - also in South Africa - and went on to make her senior debut against Ireland in October 2023. Her twin Ibrahim will now feature at an U-19 Men's World Cup as one of Scotland's seam-bowling allrounders. Cricketing roots of the Faisal family can be traced back nearly 60 years, to when their grandfather Naushad Ali became Pakistan's 50th Test cap against New Zealand in 1965.
Qasim Khan and Uzair Ahmad - ScotlandOffspinner Qasim and allrounder Uzair, who are cousins, are also part of Scotland's squad, adding to three of their family who are Scottish internationals - spinners Majid Haq and Hamza Tahir, and wicketkeeper Omer Hussain.
Ryan Hunter - IrelandJust like the Faisals from Scotland, the Hunters from Ireland would also have representation at two U-19 World Cups in the span of a year. Wicketkeeper Amy Hunter captained Ireland at the inaugural women's edition in 2023, and is already capped 44 times for the senior side. Her cousin Ryan will keep wicket for Ireland at this U-19 World Cup and likely open the batting.
Gavin Roulston - IrelandFollowing Hunter at No. 3 for Ireland will be the left-hand batter Roulston. Roulston's aunt, Julie Logue, played 19 ODIs for Ireland between 1988 and 1996.
Scott Macbeth - IrelandAdding to the list of Irish cricketing families is offspinner Macbeth, whose brother Ryan plays first-class cricket for North West Warriors. Their great uncle Roy Torrens was one of Irish cricket's most influential figures as player, selector, administrator and also the manager of the national side through their unforgettable 2007 World Cup campaign and subsequent qualification to three T20 World Cups in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
James West - IrelandFormer left-arm spinner Regan West played ten ODIs and five T20Is for Ireland in 2008-09. All his T20I appearances were at the 2009 World Cup, where he finished with three wickets - Mushfiqur Rahim, Younis Khan and Gautam Gambhir. His son James, a legspinning allrounder, is part of the non-travelling reserves for Ireland.
Zacheo van Vuuren - NamibiaIn Namibia's first and only senior men's ODI World Cup in 2003, Rudi van Vuuren picked up a five-for against England. In the next match in Pietermaritzburg against India, he dismissed Virender Sehwag and cleaned up Sachin Tendulkar for what remains his highest World Cup score - 152. Van Vuuren, a practicing physician, is also the only man to represent Namibia at both the cricket and rugby World Cups. Fair to say, his son Zacheo had enough career options to choose from. He is an allrounder and could well make his U-19 World Cup debut in Kimberley, at the venue where his father had made his ODI debut.
Matthew Schonken - ZimbabweKevin Arnott faced the first ball for Zimbabwe in Test cricket in October 1992. His father Don had represented Rhodesia 28 times. Don's nephew and Kevin's cousin, legspinning allrounder Schonken, will captain Zimbabwe at the U-19 World Cup.
Aarin Nadkarni - USASushil Nadkarni faced the first ball for USA in T20Is in 2010 and his son, fast bowler Aarin, will play for the U-19 side this World Cup.
Devonie Joseph - West IndiesJoseph, son of former West Indies opener Devon Smith, is the wicketkeeper for the U-19 team. He is a left-hand power-hitter, who likens his batting style to Nicholas Pooran.
Raunak Kapoor is deputy editor (video) and lead presenter for ESPNcricinfo. @RaunakRK