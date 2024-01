It runs in the blood - famous cricketing surnames at the Under-19 World Cup

Luc Benkenstein - England

Like the Zadrans, the Benkenstein family has had sport in their DNA down the generations. Martin Benkenstein represented Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and Natal in the 1970s. Of his three sons, only the youngest, Dale Benkenstein , went on to play international cricket. His 23 appearances for South Africa once had him earmarked as Hansie Cronje's successor for his leadership skills. After going Kolpak and then acquiring a British passport in 2008, Dale, a seasoned coach with stints at Hampshire, Gloucestershire and currently Lancashire, led Durham to their first ever County Championship win in 2008