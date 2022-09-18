Navdeep Saini ruled out of Duleep Trophy and New Zealand A one-day series
The fast bowler, who has sustained a groin injury, will be replaced by Rishi Dhawan in the India A squad
A groin injury has ruled Navdeep Saini out of the remainder of the Duleep Trophy, and the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A.
The fast bowler sustained the injury on day one of the Duleep Trophy semi-final between North Zone and South Zone in Salem, and was consequently restricted to bowling only 11.2 overs during South Zone's mammoth first innings, which spanned 172.5 overs.
Saini will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Rishi Dhawan has been named as Saini's replacement in the India A squad.
Saini was recently involved in Kent's trophy-winning run at the Royal London One-Day Cup, playing five matches and picking up five wickets at 58.00. He had a more productive time during his two County Championship appearances for Kent, picking up 11 wickets at 23.81, including a match-winning debut five-wicket haul against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.
India A squad for New Zealand A one-dayers: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (capt), KS Bharat (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa.