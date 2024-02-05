Rohit 'proud' of winning with inexperienced squad, but wants more from batters

"They need a little more time, little more freedom as well", India captain says the youngsters will learn with time

India drew level in the five-match series with a 107-run win over England in Visakhapatnam , but the batting performance remains an area of concern. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double-century in the first innings and Shubman Gill hit a hundred under pressure in the second, but no other batter could get a big score. Captain Rohit Sharma said that is something the team needs to look at, while also pointing out that it is a young squad that will learn with experience.

"The wicket was really good to bat on. That's where, if I have to point anything, a lot of the batters got the start, but didn't convert into a big score, and [that's] something that we really need to look into," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"But, again, having said that, I do understand they're very young, [and] they're very new to this form of the game. So obviously, it will take some time for us. It's important from our side to give them confidence, and this win, obviously, will give them a lot of confidence, and [tell them] just to go out there and play freely."

Rohit emphasised on winning against an in-form England side with a relatively inexperienced squad.

"Very, very proud of such a young squad in terms of the Test matches that they've played. To come up against a team like that, [who] won the first Test match, and then to come out and play like that for us, [it's] very, very positive," he said.

"Like I said, a lot of the guys are quite young in terms of playing this form of the game for us. So it'll take some time, obviously, to be absolutely spot on, but you've got to give it to them. [They need] a little more time, little more freedom as well. And that is something that we are constantly talking in the changing room that we want these guys to have some time in the middle, go and play freely without any pressure."

Among the Indian players with limited Test experience is Rohit's opening partner Jaiswal. In just his sixth Test, the 22-year-old followed up his 80-run knock in the first Test with his second Test century, and went on to convert it into a double. Rohit hailed the innings of 209 as "an exceptional knock", and said Jaiswal is looking to make the most of every opportunity.

"Looks like a very good player, understands his game really well," Rohit said about Jaiswal. "He's got a long way to go, of course. He's just coming to the side now, and every opportunity he's trying to make the most of it.