Rohit Sharma to miss first Test in Perth

While Rohit had communicated to the BCCI and national selectors in advance that he could miss the Perth Test , he had kept open the option of last-minute travel based on when the child was born. Rohit and his wife Ritika welcomed their second child on Friday, a week ahead of the first Test, prompting the possibility of his travelling to Perth. However, he told the BCCI he will be available to play the two-day, pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI from November 30 before the day-night Test in Adelaide.