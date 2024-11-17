Injured Gill to miss first Test in Perth with fractured thumb

Shubman Gill is set to miss the first Test against Australia starting on November 22 in Perth after fracturing the thumb of his left hand.

ESPNcricinfo learned the fracture was confirmed on Saturday after Gill attempted a low catch in the slips on the second day of India's simulated training game.

The BCCI has not yet made an official statement on Gill's injury but it is understood that while the fracture is minor, the Gill is racing the clock to be fit for the second Test in Adelaide, a day-night fixture that begins on December 6.

Gill's injury means India will have to adapt to fill gaps in their batting order. There is no certainty yet on India captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test either, after he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh had their second child on Friday. Without Gill and Rohit, India have to find an opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, a new No. 3, and also identify their No. 6.

The options for India are KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran at the top of the order, though Devdutt Padikkal, who was with India A on the shadow tour in Australia, will also remain with the India squad.

Rahul had opened the batting in the second four-day game between India A and Australia A, and also in the simulated training game among the Indian players at the WACA in the lead up to the series opener at the Optus Stadium. After scoring 4 and 10 against Australia A at the MCG, Rahul was struck on his right elbow by a rising delivery from the tall quick Prasidh Krishna on Friday. He did not bat again that day but returned to the nets on Sunday