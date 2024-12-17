Heather Knight sees seeds of Ashes challenge in rare Test triumph

Let's be honest: while they'd never use the words warm-up, this multi-format series in South Africa was part of the preparation for next month's Ashes, a series which England have not won for 10 years. Incidentally, that's the same amount of time England had gone without a Test win until a memorable afternoon in Bloemfontein. So apart from cleaning up with series victories in the T20I and ODI contests (which included five out of six wins for England), the Test triumph tastes a little sweeter, because it shows England what they are capable of.

"We take great confidence from it," Knight said at the post-match press conference. "Whenever we play Test cricket, because we play it so scarcely, we're always learning about how to go about the different tactics; the different periods of the game that you have to manage and how that varies as conditions change. We take a huge amount of learnings from it.

"It was a brilliant Test match - the ebbs and flows. There were times where we had to really hang in there and control the rate and obviously jump in when we were in with a sniff. We take a huge amount from it."

England's Ashes assignment will conclude with a pink-ball Test at the MCG, and Knight may only have been polite when she said it will be, "slightly different" to the Tests they've had so far. The teams will have four days between the end of the ODI series on January 25 and the start of the Test on January 30 and, if anything, Knight believes they can learn from the quick turnaround they had in South Africa.

Lauren Bell was named player of the match for her eight wickets • Gallo Images/Getty Images

There were three days between the end of the ODI series on December 11 and the start of this Test, with travel further cramping their training in between. "The fact that we were able to play like we did with only two days' preparation should be a thing of confidence for us because obviously that Test match in Australia is going to be exactly the same," Knight said "That mentality to be able to flip between is a really hard thing to do, so getting more experience of doing that as players will hopefully stand us in good stead."

But Knight and her team will have learned about more than just time between games over the past few days - there's also time in game, and that is undoubtedly where England were superior. There were two passages of play where England completely took the game away from South Africa: in the second session on day one when they scored 189 runs in 33 overs, at a rate of 5.7, and the third session on day two, when England took 7 for 56 to send South Africa freewheeling from 225 for 3 to 281 all out, to take a 114-run first-innings lead.

In the first of those, Maia Bouchier , on debut, and Nat Sciver-Brunt both scored centuries, which underlines how inexperience and experience combined for England.

"A couple of days out, Maia was a bit unsure about how she wanted to go about it, purely because of the unknown of not playing any multi-day cricket ever in her life really," Knight said. "So for her to go out and do that and show the clarity of decision-making, the simpleness that she did, and to bat for long and really make hay in that middle session was a great period for us.

"We were able to capitalise on some poor bowling and to really put the runs on the board and score at a good rate, and that allowed us to control the rest of the game. So kudos to her (Bouchier) and obviously Nat, who goes under the radar sometimes because you expect her to score runs, but a remarkable innings again from her."

In the second innings, another debutant Ryana MacDonald-Gay made important breakthroughs with the old ball which allowed Laurens Bell and Filer to use inswing and pace with the second new ball to unsettle the South African middle- and lower-order.

These performances showed Knight the full range of their fast-bowling potential. "They both bring something different, the two Laurens," she said. "Filer just seems to make things happen, which is amazing. But there's a real temptation sometimes to want to bowl her longer because you always feel like she's going to take a wicket when she's on, but I think she's at her best when she's fresh and she bowls sharp spells.

"Lauren Bell at the other end was outstanding, the way she was able to control things. It's a really prime example of the work that she's done to become a better cricketer and have different skills in her toolbox, and use those skills in different conditions when she needs them. And Ryana as well, special mention for her on debut. She was outstanding. I'm really impressed by her temperament and her character. It's an exciting place to be, having lots of bowlers, particularly quicks, at our disposal with Australia to come."

Having the players is one thing, but having different ones perform all through a game is another, and Knight was among them. Her second-innings 90 prolonged the South African fielding effort and played its part in fatiguing them, as they were asked to score the highest fourth-innings total in women's Test history.

She knows she did her bit. "I loved contributing today," she said. "I felt like there were still runs out there and I felt I really needed to stretch the lead a little bit and be in a position where we could dictate and control and attack at the right times, and have enough runs on the board to do that.

Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt put on 174 for the third wicket in England's first innings • ECB/Getty Images

"Any time after you've fielded for a long time, going back mentally and physically is a really tough thing to do and even harder when you don't do it very often. That's why I wanted to score big today, to try and really push that lead up quite high, put a little bit more time into their legs, a little bit more mental fatigue, and also give our bowlers a little bit more of a rest,"

In the end, England didn't need the runs or the time. They finished off South Africa in less than 20 overs and bowled them out for their lowest Test score.

"Obviously it happened quite quickly," Knight said. "We got a bit lucky with a few things and our bowlers were hitting really hard. Once we picked up a few, we felt like we could really capitalise and jump in, and really attack and put them under the pump. It's a really hard thing to do as a batter when you're coming in under that sort of pressure."

South Africa know that and have to deal with the fall-out from a massive Test defeat, but it won't be too harsh. They won't have another red-ball game in 2025 and new coach Mandla Mashimbyi, contracted until 2027, has time to build his team. So far, he is saying all the right things, especially about the way it ended. "We competed nicely. If I had to take away this last session, the girls actually fought all the way. Maybe our breaking point was just a little bit earlier than the England breaking point. And that's something that we're going to have to work on because it's a mental thing," he said. "I can promise you now, what we've seen here today will never happen again."