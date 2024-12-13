Mahika Gaur, Lauren Filer handed ECB central contracts

Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer have been handed full ECB central contracts for the first time, while a senior core of seven players - including captain Heather Knight and senior allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, have been given two-year deals, ahead of a busy women's schedule that includes the Ashes in January and back-to-back 20- and 50-over World Cups in 2025 and 2026.

Gaur, the promising left-arm seamer, and Filer, England's fastest bowler, are the only new additions to the 17-player pool, having been on development contracts last year.

A further three players have been handed development deals for the next 12 months, including Ryana MacDonald-Gay, who made her ODI and T20I against Ireland in September, and is currently in South Africa ahead of the one-off Test at Bloemfontein which starts on Sunday.

Clare Connor, England women's managing director, said: "As ever, we have awarded central contracts to the players we feel will play a significant role for England in the foreseeable future.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

"We are delighted that Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer have transitioned on to full contracts, having been part of our group over the past year.

"Ryana MacDonald-Gay has had an outstanding year, and the development contract affords her the opportunity to continue to push her claim for selection. We look forward to working with all three players on development contracts and their Counties to ensure they continue their development.

"We have another significant period of cricket ahead and we believe this group of players have the skills to be successful in all conditions and formats which will be essential as we look forward to a two-year period that includes the Women's Ashes in early 2025, multiple bilateral series, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, and a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the summer of 2026.

"This is another landmark year in terms of increased remuneration for England Women. We have been able to make another significant increase in the value of central contracts on the back of last year's equalisation of men's and women's international match fees across all formats. We continue to work positively with the England Women's Player Partnership (EWPP) and the PCA and are grateful for both their support and challenge in these matters."

England Women's Player Partnership Management Board Member, Emma Reid, said: "EWPP and the PCA are really encouraged at the progression of standards within the Women's Central Contracts, achieved through strong collaboration between the ECB and player representatives. "It is positive to see multi-year agreements, showing long term commitment from the ECB and also the players who continue to prioritise representing their country.