Ree-Mac rides the lightning as old-ball impact gives England edge

Their collapse of 7 for 44 started when MacDonald-Gay, in her second spell and with the old ball, produced a delivery that held its stump-to-stump line, beat Marizanne Kapp' s drive and hit the top of off. It was a dream dismissal for any bowler, nevermind a complete newcomer taking her first wicket and that too, of one of the opposition's most valuable players and a franchise team-mate. Kapp, who plays alongside MacDonald-Gay at Oval Invincibles, could only accept being undone.

"She actually bowled the best out of all their seam bowlers," Kapp said in the end-of-day press conference. "If you just look at her seam that they keep on showing on TV, that's a massive standout. And if you are bowling with a seam like that, you'll always get movement or a bit of nip or something."

Five balls after Kapp was bowled, the players were taken off the field with lightning visible in the distance. They spent 45 minutes waiting for the storm to pass and when they returned, MacDonald-Gay picked up exactly where she left off. New batter Nadine de Klerk had no answers for a back-of-a-length ball that was zoning in on off stump and nicked off.

That opened the door to the South African tail with the second new ball still to come. The remaining five wickets fell when England took it, and Lauren Bell was the biggest beneficiary. She picked up three in seven balls and ended with a career-best 4 for 49 but agreed with Kapp that it would not have been possible without "Ree-Mac," as she called McDonald-Gay.

"I completely agree (that she was the best)," Bell said. "I think (Lauren) Filer and Ree-Mac both bowled unbelievably today. Filer's pace and Ree-Mac, she presented the seam amazingly and just nipped it around, so she held length. On debut, yeah, she was outstanding today."

Filer's 2 for 53 included the big wickets of Annerie Dercksen , whom she peppered with short balls, and Sune Luus and proved the value of England including a fourth seamer. With more resources available to her, Heather Knight could use Filer, especially, in short spells. She had only one five-over spell, split by lunch, but was mostly used in three-over bursts, when she could crank the pace up. "That's the best way to get the best out of our seamers is short spells, go really attacking, and just keep it ticking," Bell said.

She marvelled at Filer's barrage to Dercksen which ended when the South African No.3 top-edged an attempted cut and sent a chance to Knight at second slip who parried it to Sophie Ecclestone at first. "Filer's pace is obviously really attacking and she (Dercksen) didn't look comfortable," Bell said. "She holds that pace really well throughout her spell and she got her in the end with that team catch."

After lavishing praise on her team-mates, Bell also had the chance to reflect on her own performance and she was happy to call herself a work in progress, both in this innings and overall.

Maia Bouchier and MacDonald-Gay pose with their debut Test caps • ECB/Getty Images

"The job I had today was to bowl into the wind and I think I wanted to just hold length and hold line as much as possible," she said. "With the second new ball, I was happier. It took me a while to work out what my best option was in that pitch but by the end I felt really good. At this current moment in time, it's a process that I am very much going through.

"It's not that I won't bowl inswing, or that that inswing that I used to bowl is gone. I just have been practising away-swing so much and it's what I'm most comfortable bowling at this current moment in time. But my game will hopefully get to a point where I'm really comfortable bowling inswing, I'm really comfortable bowling away-swing, I've got my wobble ball will obviously make me, I hope, a pretty challenging bowler to face."

Someone Bell may look to emulate is Kapp, who has been South Africa's best seamer and bowled four especially tough overs to start England's second innings. The outswinger is Kapp's poison and she beat Beaumont's bat several times on the second evening.

That may not concern her as much as what happened in the first innings, when Kapp thought she had Beaumont out lbw second ball after pinning her on the pad but umpire Kerrin Klaaste was not interested.

In the absence of DRS (due to CSA prioritising it for white-ball women's matches because of the cost), Kapp could not review. When asked about it, she did not complain.

"It's a new thing that we have DRS available," she said. "I don't believe we've had it available for T20s and ODI cricket before so it's really helped in those series. And if I have to be completely honest, I'd probably prefer having it in those two formats."