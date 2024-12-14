No DRS for South Africa women's one-off Test against England

There will be no DRS for the one-off Test between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein, the first women's Test in South Africa in 22 years. The match will be the only one out of the 21 internationals played by both men and women in South Africa this home summer without DRS.

This was the first season where DRS - a technology that costs millions of dollars - was used for women's bilateral internationals in South Africa. CSA said it has opted to prioritise DRS in white-ball women's internationals for now.

"The inclusion of the DRS for the ongoing inbound tour against England was agreed upon at the planning stage of the tour, noting that it will be the first time it was used for women's bilateral tours in South Africa in recent history," Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's director of national teams and high performance, said in response to a query about the absence of DRS for the Test.

"The white-ball formats were prioritised with regards to DRS for this tour as it directly impacted the Proteas Women's rankings in T20I cricket and the Women's Championship as well as the overall CSA strategy for the senior women's national team.

"While the development of the red-ball format is important, it is worth noting that resources are currently being directed at the white-ball formats due to the significance of ODI and T20I cricket in the current women's international cricket landscape."

South Africa had already qualified for the ODI World Cup before the series against England but aimed to finish as high on the Women's Championship points table. In the ICC rankings, they are currently ranked fourth in ODIs and fifth in T20Is. There was one instance during the ongoing England tour when DRS malfunctioned. In the third over of South Africa's chase in the first ODI in Kimberley, Tazmin Brits was pinged on the pad by Lauren Bell and was given out lbw. She wanted to review the decision but could not because the technology was down.

ESPNcricinfo understands that, in a home summer where India men's T20I series was the only profit-making visit, the expense of using the technology was deemed too much for this match. This, despite CSA announcing a profit of US$45.6 million from the last financial year and benefiting from two successive years of India visits.

The Test match will be produced on a budget with only seven manned cameras (some matches are broadcast with as many as 30) and two run-out cameras on one side of the field (as opposed to the usual four, two on each side). That means that if there is a fielder in the way of a run-out decision on one side, the TV umpire may not be able to make a decision.

The two on-field umpires for the match - Kerrin Klaaste and Lauren Agenbag - will be officiating a Test for the first time.