Canada vs Oman, 70th Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

70th Match, Lauderhill, May 23, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
Oman FlagOman
Today, 2:00 PM
2h:48m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
OmanOman
181062220.042
5
CanadaCanada
1897220-0.035
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:12
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4876
Match days23 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
NED20126260.279
USA18126240.731
OMA18106220.042
SCOT1695201.070
CAN189720-0.035
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE163136-1.294
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table