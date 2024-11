Stage set for another Abhishek-Samson audition as India begin T20I detour

It's been an up-and-down 2024 for Samson. He piled on the runs in IPL 2024 - 531 in 16 innings at 48.27 - but his international numbers haven't been consistent. He's only played nine T20Is this year, and in eight innings has made three ducks, one fifty and one century. Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20Is, a spot has opened up in India's top order. There are a few other contenders in the mix, but if Samson can follow up the century in the last T20I against Bangladesh with a string of decent numbers in South Africa, he could make the others nervous. That includes the current first-choice openers Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.