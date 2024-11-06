Stage set for another Abhishek-Samson audition as India begin T20I detour

Less than a week after being handed a shock 3-0 Test-series sweep by New Zealand, India head to South Africa for a four-match T20I series. It helps that barring Axar Patel, no player from the 15-member side in South Africa was part of the New Zealand series, so they won't be carrying any baggage. But it also means there are a few fresh faces in the squad along with a few who are trying to establish a permanent place when the Indian side is at full strength.

Here are five things to look forward to during the South Africa-India series, which gets underway on November 8 in Durban.

Samson's extended run at the top

In his 33-match T20I career for India, Sanju Samson has opened the batting eight times. Barring a 77 against Ireland in 2022, his numbers had been modest until the final T20I against Bangladesh last month when he smashed a 47-ball 111, setting up a record total. It is likely that Samson will open the batting in South Africa too, and it is an opportunity he will want to cash in on.

It's been an up-and-down 2024 for Samson. He piled on the runs in IPL 2024 - 531 in 16 innings at 48.27 - but his international numbers haven't been consistent. He's only played nine T20Is this year, and in eight innings has made three ducks, one fifty and one century. Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20Is, a spot has opened up in India's top order. There are a few other contenders in the mix, but if Samson can follow up the century in the last T20I against Bangladesh with a string of decent numbers in South Africa, he could make the others nervous. That includes the current first-choice openers Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Another audition for Abhishek

Another contender for the opening slot is Abhishek Sharma , who took powerplay hitting to a new level in the IPL. He earlier had a successful 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament as Punjab took home the trophy. Abhishek made it to India squad for the series against Zimbabwe in July but hasn't been able to replicate the domestic success at the international level, yet. He scored a 36-ball 100 in just his second T20I but hasn't crossed 20 even once in his other seven innings.

Abhishek was India A's highest run-getter in the Emerging Asia Cup late last month. He will likely open the batting alongside Samson and with a few consistent scores can stake a claim in a full-strength India T20I side. His left-arm spin is an added advantage, and a few wickets in the middle overs will further strengthen his case.

A new-look fast-bowling unit

Arshdeep Singh will lead a relatively inexperienced fast-bowling attack in South Africa, which has Avesh Khan, coming back into the side after a while, and two uncapped players in Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal

Vyshak is a tall, hit-the-deck bowler who can both crank up the pace and deceive batters with a well-disguised slower ball. He does not have striking numbers in T20s over the last year but has been consistent for both Karnataka or Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also took a four-for in a Duleep Trophy fixture for India C in September and could be an exciting prospect on surfaces conducive to his style of bowling.

Arshdeep Singh will lead an inexperienced bowling attack • BCCI

Dayal, on the other hand, will be on a high after being one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He was part of the India squad for the Bangladesh Test series but did not get a game. Dayal enjoyed an extended run with RCB in IPL 2024 and delivered consistent performances. His pace variations and ability to move the ball could come in handy in South Africa if he gets a game.

What does Ramandeep bring to the equation?

Death-overs bashing, decent medium-pace bowling, and gun fielding. Ramandeep Singh's inclusion is a result of the consistency he has shown in the last year or so in the T20 format. He struck at 222.80 during Punjab's Mushtaq-Ali-winning run in 2023-24 and then at 201.61 in IPL 2024 for Kolkata Knight Riders, who also lifted the trophy. That led him to be retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. Ramandeep is also a more-than-handy medium-pacer and a terrific outfielder.

WHAT DID YOU JUST DO RAMANDEEP!



A stunning catch from Ramandeep Singh gets rid of the dangerous Yasir Khan!



Watch #EmergingAsiaCupOnStar | #INDvPAK, LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/EyyDkEbsM7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 19, 2024

Most recently in the Emerging Asia Cup semi-final against Afghanistan A , he smashed a 34-ball 64 and while his knock did not take India A over the line, it showed his power-hitting prowess.

