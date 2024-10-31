Kohli, Patidar and Dayal to be retained by RCB
RCB will have three right-to-match options at the IPL 2025 mega auction
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal are the three players likely to be retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
RCB will lose at least INR 36 crore for retaining two capped players and one uncapped player, and will have three right-to-match options at the mega auction, which they can use to buy back one uncapped Indian player and two capped players, or three capped players.
Some of the high-profile players not retained by RCB include their 2024 season's captain Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green. RCB finished fourth in IPL 2024 and lost the Eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
October 31 is the deadline by which the ten franchises have to submit their lists of retained players to the IPL. The teams have been allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the mega auction before the 2025 season, of which a maximum of five can be capped internationals and two can be uncapped players. While the IPL has set minimum deductions from the auction purse for each player retained - INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, INR 18 crore for the fourth, INR 14 crore for the fifth, and INR 4 crore for an uncapped player - the franchises are free to pay more or less than those amounts to their retained players.