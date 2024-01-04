Stats - Cape Town the shortest completed Test ever

Rohit calls out ICC for supposed double standards in rating pitches: 'Hope they keep their ears and eyes open'

8.83 Ratio between Markram's 106 and the second-highest innings score (Dean Elgar's 12) in the fourth innings. It is the second-highest ratio between the highest and second-highest individual score in an all-out innings in men's Tests.

Markram also became the first batter to score a century despite no other teammate scoring 20 runs in any innings (where teams got bowled out twice) in a Test match. Kyle Verreynne's 15 in the first innings is the second-highest individual score for South Africa in this Test.