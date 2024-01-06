Australia climb to the top of WTC points table after SCG win

Australia have reached the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table
with their eight-wicket win over Pakistan
in Sydney. They now have 56.25% points from eight Tests. Pakistan, who lost the series 3-0, are now sixth with 36.66% points.
India were on the top after their seven-wicket win over South Africa
in Cape Town, but their stay lasted just two days. They are now second with 54.16% points from four Tests. South Africa, meanwhile, have moved down to joint-third with New Zealand and Bangladesh. All three teams have 50% points from their respective two games.
There were four teams in action in the Boxing Day and New Year's Test - India, South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. It was South Africa who came out on top in Centurion
hammering India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days with Dean Elgar
leading the way in his farewell series. India, however, came back strongly as they dismantled South Africa in Cape Town in what turned out to be the shortest completed Test ever
.
The two Australia-Pakistan Tests in Melbourne and Sydney ebbed a flowed a bit more, but it was the hosts who held their nerve. Australia survived a scare at the MCG
when Pakistan, chasing 317 in the fourth innings, had moved to 219 for 5. But captain Pat Cummins came to his side's rescue and eventually, Australia won by 79 runs. In Sydney, they gave David Warner a fitting farewell from Test cricket with yet another win.
West Indies (16.67%), England (15%) and Sri Lanka (0%) occupy the bottom three spots.
Australia, the current World Test Champions, will have a chance to further strengthen their position later this month when they host West Indies for two Tests. India, the runners-up, have a five-Test home series coming up against England that gets underway on January 25 in Hyderabad. England registered two wins, two losses and one draw in the Ashes but have only nine points to show for it, as they faced a 19-point penalty for slow over-rate.
South Africa's next assignment is a two-match Test series in New Zealand in February, but they have picked a second-string squad for that.