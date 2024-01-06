Australia climb to the top of WTC points table after SCG win

Australia, the current World Test Champions, will have a chance to further strengthen their position later this month when they host West Indies for two Tests. India, the runners-up, have a five-Test home series coming up against England that gets underway on January 25 in Hyderabad. England registered two wins, two losses and one draw in the Ashes but have only nine points to show for it, as they faced a 19-point penalty for slow over-rate.