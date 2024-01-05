Australia replace India as No. 1 Test team in ICC rankings

This ends India's reign as the top team across all three formats

Australia have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings • Getty Images

Australia have replaced India as the No.1-ranked Test team in the ICC rankings. Prior to this, Australia had held the top spot briefly following their win in the World Test Championship final in June.

Before the latest update, both Australia and India had a rating of 118 each, but India were ahead on points. However, India lost one rating point after they drew their two-match series in South Africa 1-1, and are now placed second. Australia, meanwhile, beat Pakistan in the first two Tests to stay on 118 rating points.

This also means India's reign as the No. 1 team across all three formats has come to an end. In last September, they had become only the second team in men's history to occupy the top spot across formats

India and Australia also occupy the top two spots in ODIs. India are No. 1 with a rating of 121, Australia just below with 117.

In T20Is, India (265) have a lead of nine over the second-placed England (256).

When it comes to player rankings, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav are the No. 1 batters in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.