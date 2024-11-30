Coetzee picks up groin niggle, could be a doubt for second Sri Lanka Test

Coetzee bowled in the morning session, beginning proceedings with Kagiso Rabada, but stopped after a three-over spell. His second spell of the morning was off just two overs, as Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal staged a spirited fightback for Sri Lanka after they had started the day five down and looking at a bigger defeat than they eventually suffered. Coetzee didn't bowl again after that in the session, but did bowl three overs after lunch, sending back Chandimal caught and bowled.