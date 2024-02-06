SA20: Fabian Allen robbed while returning to team hotel in Johannesburg

In what Paarl Royals described as an "isolated incident", West Indies left-arm spinner Fabian Allen was a victim of a robbery in Johannesburg during the ongoing SA20. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Allen was robbed of his personal belongings, including a luxury wrist watch, while he was returning to the team hotel with a few other Royals players.

In a statement released on their website on Monday, Royals confirmed that the incident happened on January 25, a day after they played Joburg Super Kings . However, it could not be confirmed if Allen or Royals reported the issue to the police. SA20 was contacted for comment.

The Royals statement did not divulge any detail, but said Allen was "safe", and was preparing for the Eliminator against Super Kings on Wednesday in Cape Town.

"The franchise works closely with the league to ensure the safety and well-being of its players and staff, while also allowing them to have free personal time as well," the statement said. "Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and [he] was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)."

SA20 itself has so far not made any public comment, but PTI quoted an unnamed official saying: "The league places utmost importance on ensuring the safety and security of every individual associated with the seamless operation of the league."