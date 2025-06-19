'Wanted to keep Pataudi legacy alive' - how Tendulkar helped in creating Pataudi medal

Previously, an India tour of England would involve them playing for the Pataudi trophy. But now, it has been renamed the Tendulkar and James Anderson trophy. While taking pride in that, Tendulkar spoke of how he wanted to preserve the legacy of one of India's greatest leaders

"I remember some time ago," he told ESPNcricinfo, "when the Pataudi Trophy was retired by ECB and BCCI, and then a few months down the line, when I was informed about this - the trophy being named after the two of us - that came as a pleasant surprise. The call that I made immediately after that was to the Pataudi family and I spoke to them; [I] also spoke about keeping the Pataudi legacy alive, [and] said, 'I'll have some ideas. I will come back to you'.

"I shared my thoughts with BCCI and ECB. I thought the outcome was very good. We decided that the Pataudi Medal of Excellence would be given to the winning captain because he was known for his leadership skills. The legacy is kept alive. I've always believed that someone who's contributed to Indian cricket and cricket across the globe should always be respected and remembered."

The new trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures. They are the most-capped players in the history of Tests: Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson 188.

"It's a reflection of our contribution to our respective nations in Test cricket," he said. "I've played for 24 years, and Anderson played for 21 years. So both of us put together, it's a substantial number of years - 45 years put together of international cricket, especially Test. That makes me feel happy. I know the appreciation is in a different way as naming the Trophy after us."

"It's a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself," Anderson said in a statement. "The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special - full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments.

"To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I'm looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you'd expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest."

Tendulkar, who first faced Anderson in Tests in 2006, said playing against the fast bowler was an "integral part" of his career, recalling the "challenging" times playing in tough conditions in England.

"In 2003, I played against him in South Africa during the World Cup," Tendulkar said. "In England, I played against him in 2007. But along the way, there have been many battles, and some ended up in a good result, some didn't. But all in all, when you look back, you feel that I enjoyed those challenging moments, and that's what one prepares for.

"That journey was a beautiful [one], and in that, multiple experiences taught to me so much in life. And playing in England was an integral part of that, and Anderson was an integral part of it."