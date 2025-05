Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem elected as JSCA secretary and joint secretary

Former India cricketers Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem have been elected as the secretary and joint secretary respectively of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Tiwary and Nadeem had retired from international cricket in 2024. Tiwary, the 35-year-old left-hand batter, played three ODIs for India after making his debut against Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2010, while left-arm spinner Nadeem, also 35, played two Tests for India following his debut against South Africa in 2019.