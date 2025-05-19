Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem elected as JSCA secretary and joint secretary
Both players had retired from all cricket last year
PTI
19-May-2025 • 19 hrs ago
Former India cricketers Saurabh Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem have been elected as the secretary and joint secretary respectively of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).
Tiwary and Nadeem had retired from international cricket in 2024. Tiwary, the 35-year-old left-hand batter, played three ODIs for India after making his debut against Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2010, while left-arm spinner Nadeem, also 35, played two Tests for India following his debut against South Africa in 2019.
Tiwary announced his retirement from professional cricket in February last year. He represented Jharkhard for 17 years, captaining the team 88 times across formats, and also played for four IPL franchises. Nadeem, too, retired from all cricket in March 2024, having made his first-class debut as a 15-year-old back in 2004-05.
In the elections held for the new committee, Tiwary beat his opponent SB Singh comprehensively 438-194. For the joint secretary's post, Nadeem also recorded a big win as he won 409-199 against Raj Kumar Sharma.