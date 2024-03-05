'Satisfied' Shahbaz Nadeem retires from all cricket in India

India and Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in India. The move is with an intent to participate in T20 leagues around the world, including the legends competitions.

"I was considering this decision for a long time and now I have decided to retire from all three formats," Nadeem told ESPNcricinfo. "I always feel that if you have some motivation [to play for India], then you always keep pushing yourself to perform well. However, now I know that I may not get a chance in the Indian team and so, it is better I give a chance to the young cricketers. I am also planning to play in T20 leagues around the world."

Nadeem, 34, picked up 542 wickets in first-class cricket, including eight in two Test matches for India. He made his Test debut in Ranchi against South Africa in 2019 and had to wait close to two years for another one, which turned out to be his last. He played for Delhi Daredevils from 2011 to 2018 and Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2019-2021 in the IPL, picking up 48 wickets in the competition. Ahead of IPL 2022, he was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants but did not play a game.

"I always keep emotions aside while taking decisions," Nadeem said. "I have been playing with the Jharkhand team for 20 years. Even though we have not been able to win the Ranji Trophy, we have made a strong team that makes the knockouts of Ranji Trophy or other domestic tournaments every two-three years. As a result, no one takes the Jharkhand team lightly now. I feel it is time to pass this task on to the young players, and I am sure they will trophies in the future."

Nadeem was the Player of the Match in Jharkhand's win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2010-11 final and that remains on of his most memorable games. "Apart from winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the most memorable game for me would be the one against Rajasthan. But nothing can be more special that playing for India. As I look back at my career, I feel I should have achieved much more in my career but I am satisfied."