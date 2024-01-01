Ervine returns to Zimbabwe squads for the tour of Sri Lanka; Williams out injured
Offspinner Mufudza was handed a maiden ODI call-up, while Ndlovu and Mumba return to the T20I squad
Craig Ervine has returned to lead Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, but veteran allrounder Sean Williams will miss the tour that also includes three T20Is. Williams picked up a side injury in the second T20I in Harare last month. Ervine, who had missed the home series against Ireland due to a groin niggle, was named in both squads.
Uncapped offspinner Tapiwa Mufudza was called-up to the ODI squad after impressing in the domestic season. Mufudza, 33, picked up 18 wickets, the most in the Pro50 Championship 2023 in Mashonaland Eagles' title win. Fast bowling allrounder Faraz Akram, who was called up for the Ireland ODIs but did not play, remains in line for his debut in the format.
Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba and Tony Munyonga, part of the seven new faces against Ireland, keep their places for the ODIs in Sri Lanka. However, Kaitano, Mufudza and Akram will make way for allrounder Brian Bennett - who made his T20I debut against Ireland - Ainsley Ndlovu and Carl Mumba in the T20I squad led by Sikandar Raza.
Allrounder Wessly Madhevere did not find a place in the squads after he was suspended by Zimbabwe Cricket for breaching the anti-doping rules.
Zimbabwe had a year to forget in 2023, after having a poor run in two qualifying events for World Cups. They first failed to make the cut for the ODI World Cup in India, not finishing in the top two of the qualifying tournament they themselves hosted. They also missed out on a ticket to the 20-team T20 World Cup that will be played in the West Indies and USA this year, after losing to Namibia and Uganda in the Africa Region Qualifier.
Following the home series against Ireland, Dave Houghton stepped down as the head coach. Walter Chawaguta will be the interim head coach for Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka. The ODIs will be played on January 6, 8 and 11, followed by the T20Is on January 14, 16 and 18.