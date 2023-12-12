Zimbabwe pick seven new players for Ireland ODIs
Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Brad Evans were ruled out of the series with injury
Zimbabwe have named a new-look squad for the three upcoming ODIs against Ireland, calling up seven players who weren't part of the team that took part in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June and July, during their previous ODI series.
Of the seven - Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tanaka Chivanga, Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta, Milton Shumba and Tony Munyonga - only Akram is uncapped in ODIs.
Captain Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Brad Evans were ruled out of the series with injury, while Tendai Chatara, Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani were not selected. Zimbabwe will be led by Sikandar Raza in Ervine's absence. The three ODIs are scheduled for December 13, 15 and 17 at the Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwe had failed to finish in the top two in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, and as a result did not make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, and will also miss out on the 2025 Champions Trophy.
They also failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, and are coming off a 2-1 T20I series defeat to Ireland.
Zimbabwe squad for Ireland ODIs: Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Milton Shumba