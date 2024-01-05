Top-order batters and finishers in focus as SL, Zimbabwe aim to turn fortunes around
Both teams have had a forgettable few months, and now fresh challenges await in Khettarama
Since January 2023, no Zimbabwe batter has scored anywhere nearly as heavily as Sean Williams, who produced 720 at an average of 90, and a strike rate of 129. He has not travelled with the team, due to injury though, leaving the likes of captain Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, and Sikandar Raza to feel the pressure of keeping the batting afloat. Wessly Madhevere is also absent after he breached anti-doping rules.
If there was one silver lining to Sri Lanka's torrid World Cup campaign, it was the 21 wickets provided by left-arm quick Madushanka. Those heroics have since earned him a contract worth more than USD 550,000 with Mumbai Indians, but he remains only a fledgling bowler at international level with 15 ODIs under his belt. He and Dushmantha Chameera - who also bowls at faster than 140kph - are both fit for the ODIs, and if at their best, will pose a serious dual threat with the new ball.
While Zimbabwe need substance, many of Sri Lanka's problems in the World Cup had to do with their rate of scoring, with problems around finishing in particular. The new selectors have added Avishka Fernando back into the mix and named Nuwanidu Fernando, and Janith Liyanage in the squad - all batters capable of scoring quickly at the domestic level.
Left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava has six wickets on the island at an average of 23.83, but aside from him, the other bowlers' numbers on in Sri Lanka are unimpressive. Blessing Muzarabani averages 35.40, Raza 56, and Wellington Masakadza 105. Although Zimbabwe won an ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2017, that win had been largely down to their batting. With the square at Khettarama likely to wear as these series go on, we may be in for matches where bowlers chiefly define the outcome.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf