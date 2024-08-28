Shannon Gabriel retires from international cricket

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel
has retired from international cricket, ending a career that began in 2012. The 36-year-old played 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is picking up a total of 202 wickets.
"During the past 12 years," Gabriel said on Instagram on Wednesday, "I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket.
"Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members. Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special.
"Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country [Trinidad and Tobago], club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career."
Gabriel was at his best in Test cricket, where he used his height and his strength to great effect
, sometimes even on lifeless pitches. He holds the fourth-best match-figures
for a West Indian - 13 for 121, which he picked up at home against Sri Lanka in June 2018
. His ability to generate pace and bounce were impressive enough that West Indies fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh compared him to
Patrick Patterson and Ian Bishop. It took a while for him to tap into these gifts consistently but by 2017 he became a regular member of the team and was part of famous wins like the one against England at Headingley
.
Gabriel ran into further trouble in 2019 when he was banned for four ODIs
after making an apparently homophobic remark at Joe Root. He accepted the sanction and apologised for his behaviour but did insist, later, that the incident was blown out of proportion
.
Gabriel last represented West Indies in July 2023 but has since been active in domestic cricket, playing for Trinidad and Tobago. Earlier this year, he was part of the Abu Dhabi T10 as well.