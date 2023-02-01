Shreyas Iyer ruled out of first Australia Test

The middle-order batter is expected to join the India squad for the second Test in Delhi

Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting February 9 in Nagpur.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Iyer, who returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), was told he needs to spend more time in rehab to recover from the back injury that had ruled him out of the recent ODIs against New Zealand

After playing the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December, Iyer had a swelling in his lower back for which he was given an injection at the NCA. He was originally expected to travel from Bengaluru to Nagpur and join the India squad for their preparatory camp for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 2.

Extending Iyer's rehab is more of a precautionary step taken by the BCCI medical staff and he is now expected to join the India squad for the second Test, which starts in Delhi from February 17.

Iyer was part of the 17-man squad named for the first two Tests against Australia. He was one of the contenders for a middle-order batter's slot along with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, depending on who opens with Rohit Sharma.