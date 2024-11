Among the notable absentees from the auction shortlist of 574 players is the England quick Jofra Archer , who has recently returned to action following a long injury lay-off. Mumbai Indians (MI) splurged INR 8 crore (then USD 1.06 million approx) on Archer at the IPL 2022 auction even though he had just undergone elbow surgery and was not expected to be fit for that season. In the end, he played no games for Mumbai across two seasons before being released. Archer had put himself down in the auction longlist at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore.