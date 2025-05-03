Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for four-day Test against England
With English conditions in mind, Zimbabwe have replaced legspinner Masekesa with seamer Nyamhuri
Sikandar Raza is back in Zimbabwe's Test squad for their one-off four-day Test against England, which is set to be played in Nottingham from May 22 to 25. The allrounder returns after franchise T20 commitments led him to miss the Bulawayo Test against Ireland in February and the recently-concluded two-Test series in Bangladesh.
Raza replaces Johnathan Campbell in the 15-man squad that toured Bangladesh, while Clive Madande returns from injury, replacing Nyasha Mayavo as back-up wicketkeeper to Tafadzwa Tsiga. With English conditions in mind, Zimbabwe have left out legspinner Vincent Masekesa - who picked up a five-wicket haul on debut in Chattogram - and strengthened their seam attack with the inclusion of Newman Nyamhuri.
"In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world," Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said. "I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment."
The Nottingham Test will be Zimbabwe's first in England since 2003, and their first international game in any format in the country since 2004. Following the four-day Test, the Zimbabweans will also play a four-day game against the South Africans in Arundel from June 3 to 6.
That match will serve as preparation for South Africa ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia, which is set to be played at Lord's from June 11 to 15.
Zimbabwe squad for four-day Test against England
Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Nick Welch, Sean Williams.