Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for four-day Test against England

Raza replaces Johnathan Campbell in the 15-man squad that toured Bangladesh, while Clive Madande returns from injury, replacing Nyasha Mayavo as back-up wicketkeeper to Tafadzwa Tsiga. With English conditions in mind, Zimbabwe have left out legspinner Vincent Masekesa - who picked up a five-wicket haul on debut in Chattogram - and strengthened their seam attack with the inclusion of Newman Nyamhuri

"In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world," Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said. "I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment."