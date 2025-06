Sikandar Raza has lodged a complaint with the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA), accusing a local coach of racial abuse during a Vigne Cup game on June 1. Raza was playing for Old Hararians against Rainbow Cricket Club at the Old Hararians Sports Club when the alleged incident took place.

ESPNcricinfo has seen the complaint Raza has filed. He alleged that the coach made derogatory comments towards him when he was walking off the field. The HMCA has been contacted for a response.

Raza expects "a full investigation" of the incident. "If found guilty, an example should be made out of him so that stuff like this never happens again to this and future generations," Raza told ESPNcricinfo.

During the match, Raza struck 78 off 56 balls as his club made 402 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, Rainbow made 225 for 8 in 39 overs, losing the game by 142 runs via the DLS method.