'Confident we can win this' - SL, Bangladesh head into Day 5 with 'match open to both sides'

Heading into the final day in Galle , players from both teams can see paths to victory.

The most likely outcome feels like a draw, but as the World Test Championship points system discourages draws, home teams are especially motivated to pursue victories.

With Bangladesh currently 187 runs ahead, though needing to get 10 Sri Lanka wickets to seal the result, a Bangladesh win also seems a posssibility in this match, particularly as there is dust exploding out of the surface most times a ball pitches, and the spin is beginning to become pronounced and fast.

In any case, both teams think they have routes to victory. Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan put it this way.

"We have every opportunity to go for the win once we have a good total on board," Nayeem, who took his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests, said on day four in Galle. "A lot of things can happen on the fifth day wicket. We have a positive mindset going into the last day."

Kamindu Mendis , who scored 87 in Sri Lanka's first innings, thinks pretty much any result is possible.

"The match is open to both sides. They've only lost three wickets for now, but in the morning session if we get two or three wickets early, we will be ascendant. What we wanted in the first innings was a lead of about 150, but we didn't get there.

"But tomorrow, if we can get them out inside a session, or even in the second session, that is enough. We've been able to have a higher run rate than them, so a session and a half is enough for us. As a team we have confidence that we can win this. The run rate will change as the pitch changes."

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will focus on setting a tough target first, before setting spinners loose.