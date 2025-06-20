Sri Lanka left waiting for their next great spinner

If you watched Sri Lanka play Tests in Galle through the 2010s, you can probably close your eyes and still see him. Rangana Herath , waddling to the the crease pre-ball, Rangana Herath pivoting in his follow-through post-ball, Rangana Herath settling into one of his gentle celebrations post post-ball, the ball itself having taken sharp turn and collected an outside edge, or skimmed straight and clattered into stumps.

This Galle surface is better for batting than most Herath had bowled on. Which is partly why, six years after his retirement, the spinners trying to emulate his epic acts of second-innings match-winning here, are struggling. Four days into this Test, Sri Lanka's four spinners (two single-arm, two dual-arm) have bowled 140.2 overs between them, and taken five wickets at a collective average of 97. Seamer Asitha Fernando , meanwhile, has a match haul so far of 4 for 117. Seam-bowling allrounder Milan Rathnayake also has 4 for 52. As Sri Lanka hunted desperately for wickets late on day four, Asitha seemed by a distance the greatest threat.

There are two immediate problems here. Although this is a Galle deck that favours the batters most, it's still a surface that favours spinners more than quicks. Seven of Sri Lanka's first-innings wickets, for example, fell to Bangladesh spin. Even in previous high-scoring Tests at this venue, ( as one example this ) spinners have routinely been the greater threat.

The second problem is that it should not take six years for an obvious successor to Herath to appear. We are talking about spin. For the majority of first-class seasons since 2010, only spinners appeared in the top five wicket-takers in any year. The emergence of the new National Super League has led to a healthier domestic ecosystem, which has shaped careers such as those of Milan, and Kamindu Mendis. But if Sri Lanka should have a smooth production line in any discipline, it should be in this one. Not only has Lankan spin bowling given Tests the most prolific right-arm (Muttiah Muralitharan) and left-arm (Herath) bowlers in history, Lankan spinners have also sparked little revolutions. Without Ajantha Mendis, would there ever have been a Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, or Varun Chakravarthy?

Schoolkids watch the cricket from the grass banks • AFP/Getty Images

Beyond which - and only Lanka fans can read this next section, the rest can skip ahead to the next paragraph - Sri Lanka does not have a track record of producing many other types of match-winning bowlers. Many of us are not especially tall. The tall ones tend to be skinny, through no fault of their own, this country only now coming out of our latest malnutrition crisis. And if you bowl at serious pace in Sri Lanka, there seems to be a rule that you have to be injured for many more Tests than you are available for. Lahiru Kumara is unavailable for this one, for instance. This country really truly needs its wicket-taking Test-match spinners, whose strength is skill, rather than, you know, strength. Perhaps these should have been part of the demands in those 2022 protests.

And if you look at Lankan spin even in the last 15 years, Herath may perhaps be the outlier. Dilruwan Perera was effective at times alongside Herath, but averaged amost 36 by the end. Sri Lanka tried to blood other Test-match spinners - Tharindu Kaushal, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Ramesh Mendis, even Wanindu Hasaranga. For various reasons, these bowlers did not work out. Usually it had to do with them not finding wickets consistently enough, even on tracks that suited them. Malinda Pushpakumara has 980 first-class wickets, but did not impress in Tests.

Prabath Jayasuriya is the latest potential spin-bowling matchwinner for Sri Lanka in Tests. Although he had had an excellent 2022, he has not been quite so hot since. He was the second-equal fastest bowler - in terms of matches played - to get to 100 Test wickets. But against Australia earlier this year, he bowled 104 overs, and averaged 40.44, having conceded runs at 3.50 an over. In this match, he was 0 for 154 in the first innings, and is currently 1 for 48 in the second.

Right now, this track has dust exploding at almost every impact and on day five has every chance of turning into a spin fest. But where Sri Lanka used to have match-winning spinners who moved first and moved emphatically on surfaces offering them even a little bit of turn, their latest generations of spinners have tended to need rank dustbowls on which to impose themselves.

The World Test Championship, for all its flaws, has put a premium on result Tests. Getting a draw out of a home Test match feels like more of a failure than it ever has before. For Sri Lanka to avoid that fate, or an even more humiliating defeat, they have to take wickets early on day five. On this pitch, it is the spinners who should be leading that charge.