Kusal Mendis credits bowlers for getting the job done in rain-hit game

Kusal Mendis took home the post-game accolades for a career-best 143 as Sri Lanka won the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday by 45 runs via DLS method. However, it might have all been for nought if not for an exemplary effort by the bowlers.

New Zealand's openers Will Young and Tim Robinson had given the visitors an ideal start in pursuit of an adjusted target of 221 in 27 overs, with an 88-run opening stand off 80 deliveries. With Young and Robinson on song, only Asitha Fernando was able to limit the damage. His first three overs went for only 13 runs, but at the other end, Dilshan Madushanka was sprayed around for 21 off his first two, while even the usually miserly Maheesh Theekshana had been taken for 18 in his only two overs before being withdrawn from the attack.

"Asitha bowled a good line in the first couple of overs, but after that, they scored a few runs off Dilshan [Madushanka]," Kusal said after the game.

During the period when New Zealand's openers were attacking, Sri Lanka had to deal with a wet ball and a wet outfield, and a much skiddier surface, courtesy heavy rain during a prolonged innings break. They might have been fearing the worst when nearing the halfway point of the innings.

"When we were batting, there didn't really seem to be much difficulty for the bowlers; there was no dew or drizzle to deal with," Kusal said. "But we need to give credit to our bowlers. After the rain, with the dew, the ball gets quite wet. So I think the ball came on to the bat better for them [New Zealand] on the wicket, than it did for us."

It was the reliable Theekshana, though, who eventually provided the breakthrough, with a double-strike in the 14th over to remove both openers. This left New Zealand having to start over again, and gave Sri Lanka the opening they had been looking for to turn the screws.

"Our plan was to keep the runs down at least, even if wickets weren't coming," Kusal said. "The idea was to make sure the required run rate kept rising, and to build that pressure."

Charith Asalanka has nine wickets in as many previous ODIs • AFP/Getty Images

This plan was aided considerably by Charith Asalanka , who once more contributed with the ball, registering figures of 2 for 15 in three overs. After Theekshana's strikes, Asalanka introduced himself into the attack and struck in consecutive overs as New Zealand tumbled from 88 for 0 to 100 for 4.

"Honestly, he's bowling quite well," Kusal said of his captain's bowling exploits. "He has bowled a fair bit since his time with the Under-19s. But after he came to the national team, you would have five frontline bowlers regularly. So it wouldn't be as common to use a part-time bowler."

Asalanka has bowled in each of Sri Lanka's last nine ODIs, picking up nine wickets in the process. Most of his success however has come on favourable home surfaces, particularly in the series earlier this year against India on a Khettarama turner.

His efforts on Wednesday, though, were the first in conditions that might not have been as ideal for spin bowling, and it speaks towards Sri Lanka's growing confidence in Asalanka, the bowler - something highlighted even further by the fact that in several of Sri Lanka's recent ODIs, they have opted to go with just four frontline bowlers.

"It was only because Charith had bowled so well in previous tours that we decided to go with just four [frontline] bowlers [against New Zealand]," Kusal said. "He understands what's needed of him when bowling, and adjusts depending on the batter. Even as a captain, he reads a lot of things well. Even during practice, we ask him to bowl more, so that he can be ready when needed."

With Sri Lanka's current part-time bowlers' combination, Dunith Wellalage finds himself out of the XI • Associated Press

That fifth-bowler quota is now seemingly being fulfilled by the trio of Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage . The idea is to presumably stack the batting line-up - Kamindu was lined up to come in at No. 7 against New Zealand - while keeping options available as far as bowling is concerned.

The long-term feasibility of such a plan is questionable, particularly with genuine batting allrounders in Dunith Wellalage and Chamindu Wickramasinghe finding themselves out of the XI. While Wellalage offers better bowling - and can also work on his batting - Wickramasinghe can well clear the ropes apart from being a more useful seam option than Liyanage.

Also, by opting to play two part-time bowlers in Kamindu and Liyanage - the captain Asalanka remains a certain starter apart from injury or rest - Sri Lanka also rule out option of having a frontline fifth bowler. However, for the time being, they seem content with trialing out their current combination.

"Janith, Charith and Mendis - all three are bowling well," Kamindu said. "In these sort of conditions, when the ball is harder to grip, then you need a seam bowler, which is what Janith is there for. The other two are there if it's a spinning wicket. Kamindu Mendis can bowl with both hands.